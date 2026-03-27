Taken note of introduction of bill related to H-1B, L-1 visa in US Senate: Centre

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday informed Parliament that it has taken note of the introduction of a bill related to H-1B and L-1 visa in the US Senate last September and according to available information, it remains at the 'introduced' stage with no hearings, markup, or further legislative progress.

The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025 seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to reform the H-1B (specialty occupation) and L-1 (intra-company transferee) visa programmes with the stated objectives of "curbing fraud, abuse, outsourcing, and displacement of American workers", Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.

Key proposals include higher wage thresholds, mandatory recruitment of US workers, a 50 per cent cap on H-1B/L-1 workers in companies with more than 50 employees, stricter definitions of "specialty occupation" and "specialised knowledge", shorter maximum stay periods for H-1B, and enhanced enforcement powers, he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether it has come to the government's notice that a bill has been introduced in the US Congress to change H-1B and L-1 visas for foreign workers, and what impact it will have on Indian techies.

"The government has taken note of the introduction of a bill titled 'H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025' (S. 2928) in the United States Senate on September 29, 2025. The Bill has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee," Singh said.