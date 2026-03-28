Centre, govt agencies deliberate expansion of PNG services amid LPG crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid a nationwide LPG crisis due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, ministries, state governments and state-owned oil and gas supply entities have started deliberations to accelerate Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network expansion across urban India and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services.

A roundtable review meeting on this regard was held today at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. A target of providing 50 lakh new PNG connections was also discussed in the roundtable.

Besides three central ministers, senior government officials, representatives of states administrations including municipal commissioners, top executives of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), country’s largest natural gas company, and Indian Oil attended the meeting. The focus was on identifying hurdles and their resolution for smooth implementation.

Deliberations during the roundtable highlighted several best practices, including fast-tracking of road-cutting permissions and adoption of deemed approval mechanisms to expedite project implementation. However, concerns were raised regarding high RoW (right-of-way) charges and procedural delays. Participants stressed the need for rationalisation or temporary waiver of such charges and adoption of single-window, time-bound clearance systems.

The ministers from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Odisha participated and representatives from Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan joined the session virtually.