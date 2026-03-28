Centre, govt agencies deliberate expansion of PNG services amid LPG crisis

NEW DELHI: Amid a nationwide LPG crisis due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, ministries, state governments and state-owned oil and gas supply entities have started deliberations to accelerate Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network expansion across urban India and ensure uninterrupted delivery of essential services.
A roundtable review meeting on this regard was held today at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. A target of providing 50 lakh new PNG connections was also discussed in the roundtable.
Besides three central ministers, senior government officials, representatives of states administrations including municipal commissioners, top executives of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), country’s largest natural gas company, and Indian Oil attended the meeting. The focus was on identifying hurdles and their resolution for smooth implementation.
Deliberations during the roundtable highlighted several best practices, including fast-tracking of road-cutting permissions and adoption of deemed approval mechanisms to expedite project implementation. However, concerns were raised regarding high RoW (right-of-way) charges and procedural delays. Participants stressed the need for rationalisation or temporary waiver of such charges and adoption of single-window, time-bound clearance systems.
The ministers from several states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Odisha participated and representatives from Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan joined the session virtually.
A detailed presentation by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) outlined the current status of PNG rollout, emphasising its advantages over LPG in terms of safety, reliability, affordability and environmental sustainability. Key challenges identified included delays in municipal permissions, RoW approvals and high restoration charges, which continue to impede timely network expansion, said officials.
Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, calling for mission-mode implementation to accelerate PNG expansion, outlined key priorities, including institutionalisation of single-window approvals, integration of PNG infrastructure into urban planning, facilitation of last-mile connectivity and convergence with ongoing urban development initiatives.
Addressing the gathering, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, encouraged states and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to actively promote PNG adoption, particularly in areas where infrastructure is already available.
Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, also advised states to strengthen monitoring and vigilance mechanisms and to encourage consumers to transition from LPG to PNG wherever feasible, with priority given to public institutions such as schools and colleges.
“There was broad consensus on facilitating a phased and structured transition from LPG to PNG in areas with existing infrastructure, supported by adequate consumer awareness and safeguards to prevent disruption of essential services. States and ULBs agreed to streamline approval processes, rationalise RoW charges, and designate nodal officers for effective coordination. CGD entities and Municipal Commissioners committed to closer collaboration to resolve operational challenges and enhance service delivery,” the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said in a press release.