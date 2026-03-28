Congress slams PM Modi for silence on Israel's actions in West Bank

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday claimed that Israel is advancing its vision of a "Greater Israel" under the cover of the West Asia war, effectively ending any hope for a Palestinian state, and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not raising his voice against its actions in the West Bank.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, noted that it has been 28 days since the US-Israel aerial bombings of Iran and Iran’s counter-offensive began.

"In the past four weeks, while the world’s attention has been on the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure in the Gulf countries, Israel has continued its brutalities against the people of Gaza, begun operations to create a large buffer zone in southern Lebanon, and taken decisive steps to convert its annexation of the West Bank into firm occupation," Ramesh said on X.

He added that the current West Asia war is providing cover for Israel to pursue its vision of Greater Israel while extinguishing any hope for a Palestinian state.