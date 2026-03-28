DGCA tightens safety norms for VVIP flights, gives pilots final say on risky trips

NEW DELHI: In view of the safety lapses following the Baramati plane crash that killed then Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has tightened safety norms for non-scheduled flight operators transporting VVIPs, giving pilots power to decide on whether to undertake risky trips.

Written consent from local authorities where airstrips are located, screening of VVIP baggage, and better aircraft have been made mandatory in an order issued by the DGCA.

“Flight crew must not be subjected to undue pressure for undertaking a flight which may impact safety of operations,” the order said. “The planning and conduct of the flight are professional responsibilities that must remain under the sound judgment of the flight crew and maintenance engineers. They should be free from any external pressure or undue influence,” it said.

Last-minute changes in operations must be routed through organisational management and the operating crew should not be directed to carry them out, DGCA said.

To avoid risks related to remote landing sites, the order said operators must confirm the availability of suitable helipads or airstrips at least 24 hours in advance. “This needs to be backed by written validation from district authorities. Landing permission or NOCs from district authorities will be mandatory,” the order said.