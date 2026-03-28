Drone and satellite data needs to be decoded, says Shailesh Nayak

BENGALURU: Padma Awardee and National Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS), Director and former Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Shailesh Nayak said that with information being easily and quickly accessed through drones and satellites is being utilised to the optimum, it is now important to understand and ensure how fast the information is processed in real time.

He said the focus now needs to be more towards decoding information at the earliest.

Drones are now not just used for civilian applications like medical services, agriculture, geosciences, identifying mineral potential areas and others, they are also used in wars, including Operation Sindoor, the Russia-Ukraine war and the recent Iran war.

They can be used to quickly cover large areas, and with technological advances, different types of sensors are also used. They are cheaper, faster and easier to make. Earlier, there were single drones; now there is a swamp. "So the focus now is on quick understanding and utilisation of information", he said.