EAM Jaishankar meets Rubio, Canadian counterpart at G7

NEW DELHI: The escalating West Asia crisis and its global economic fallout dominated discussions as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held key bilateral meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in France, where India sharpened its diplomatic messaging on long-term global governance reforms.
Jaishankar, who arrived in France on Thursday for the meeting at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay, at the invitation of French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, described his engagement with Rubio as “useful,” signaling continued coordination between New Delhi and Washington amid intensifying geopolitical tensions linked to the West Asia conflict. This is the second interaction between the two leaders since the war began on February 28.
In another meeting, Jaishankar and Anand reviewed progress in bilateral ties following recent high-level exchanges, with the Canadian minister noting that discussions covered trade, the situation in the Middle East, and cooperation in sectors such as critical minerals, agriculture, and education.
At the center of the G7 deliberations is the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy corridor through which nearly 20 percent of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit. The recent disruption in shipping flows, following Iran’s moves to restrict access, has pushed up global energy prices and heightened the urgency of diplomatic efforts to ensure the waterway remains open.
The G7 grouping, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, along with the European Union, has convened amid growing concerns over the wider economic ripple effects of the crisis. Using the platform, India amplified the concerns of the Global South, with Jaishankar calling for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council and broader global governance structures. He stressed the need to streamline peacekeeping operations and strengthen humanitarian supply chains, while highlighting the disproportionate burden borne by developing nations.
“Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains. Specifically raising the Global South’s concerns about energy challenges, fertilizer supplies, and food security,” Jaishankar said.
With partner countries such as India, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Brazil invited to the meeting, New Delhi’s intervention was seen as its attempt to position itself at the center of an evolving global order. India’s message combined immediate priorities such as maritime security and stabilising energy flows with a longer-term push to reshape international institutions, reflecting its ambition to emerge as a leading voice bridging developed and developing worlds amid overlapping geopolitical and economic crises.
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