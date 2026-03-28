Five BJP leaders, including three former MLAs, join Congress in Uttarakhand ahead of 2027 assembly polls

DEHRADUN: In a significant develipment that could reshape the electoral landscape for the 2027 Uttarakhand assembly elections. Five prominent BJP leaders joined the Congress on Saturday.

The five leaders, including three former MLAs, a former mayor and former municipal council presidents, joined the Congress at the party's headquarters at 24 Akbar Road In New Delhi. The event was attended by AICC state in-charge Kumari Selja and state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

The defectors include former MLAs Rajkumar Thukral, Narayan Pal and Bhimlal Arya, along with former Roorkee Municipal Council president Gaurav Goyal, former Mussoorie Municipal Council president Anuj Gupta, and political leader Lakhan Singh Negi.

For the Congress, which has been out of power for the past nine years, the mass defection comes as a major morale booster. The party leadership believes the development signals growing discontent within the BJP ranks and a shift in political momentum.

Commenting on the timing, Kumari Selja alleged that the recent expansion of the Dhami cabinet was a reactive move driven by apprehension.

“The Dhami government hastily expanded its cabinet because it knew several leaders were about to join the Congress. They were trying to prevent a larger exodus and limit potential damage. The BJP is clearly on the back foot, while the Congress is actively fighting for public issues both on the streets and in the Assembly,” she said.

The BJP, however, dismissed the development as insignificant, claiming that those who joined the Congress had already been expelled from the party.