Goa sex scandal involving councillor's son has more than 100 victims: Congress leader

PANAJI: Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Saturday claimed the sex scandal in which the son of a councillor is an accused involves more than 100 minor victims and that the police were initially reluctant to register a case.

Soham (20), son of Sushant Naik, a member of Curchorem Municipal Council in south Goa, was arrested on March 21 in four cases filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Goa Children's Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act for allegedly raping minor girls, filming their obscene videos and circulating them.

Addressing a press conference during a protest march organised by the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee, Patkar alleged, "The number of victims exceeds 100. The accused had been perpetrating the crime for the last three years. This sex scandal is much bigger than what it is being made out to be."

Patkar claimed the minor girls are from places like Curchorem, Margao, Vasco da Gama and Ponda, adding there is an urgent need to provide counselling to victims to ensure they do not take any extreme step under pressure.

"The accused turned 21 this week. It means he was involved in the crime since he was 17-18. The Curchorem police were initially reluctant to register the case and did so only after pressure from local residents. Why have Goa State Women's Commission, Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and state education department not swung into action as yet," he questioned.

When contacted, an official of the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, said three girls have come forward so far with complaints.

"Efforts are underway to encourage more victims to file complaints. The exact number of victims can be ascertained only after the investigation is completed," the official added.