Haryana poll ticket-for-cash Delhi Police file FIR against Congress big shots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with an alleged ticket-for-money case against individuals linked to the Congress.

It was alleged in the complaint that the money was demanded on the pretext of assuring an poll ticket in the Haryana assembly election in 2024. Media reports claimed that the case stems from a complaint filed by Suchitra, former general secretary of Haryana Mahila Congress.

The FIR was lodged after Suchitra and her husband Gaurav appeared before investigators with their complaint claiming that they paid Rs 7 crore to secure a Congress party ticket for Suchitra.

The amount was reportedly given through multiple transactions, including bank transfers and cash payments. However, it was alleged that neither a ticket was provided nor was the money returned. The FIR was registered by the North Avenue police station.

Among those allegedly named in the complaint were Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, MP K Suresh and Shahab Khan, the reports said. The charges came ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in four states and one Union territory.

While speaking with media persons, the complainant said he has provided all details to the Delhi Police. He also mentioned that while he was going to Delhi to protest, the police stopped his vehicle and assured that all necessary action would be taken to address the grievance.

According to police sources, the FIR was registered by the North Avenue police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, under various sections, including 61(2), 318(4) and 316(2). The complaint was filed earlier this month. The police said all facts and evidence were being thoroughly examined.