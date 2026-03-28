India’s CO2 emissions growth slows to two-decade low

India’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions grew by just 0.7% in 2025, the slowest rate in more than two decades, even as the Centre unveiled an updated climate roadmap that balances rising clean energy ambition with continued reliance on fossil-fuel-linked industries.

An analysis of India’s emissions trends shows that the sharp slowdown marks a significant shift from the 4%-11% annual growth recorded during 2021–24. The moderation has been driven largely by a decline in emissions from the power sector, where record renewable energy additions combined with subdued electricity demand helped offset increases from industrial sectors.

Emissions from the power sector fell by 3.8% in 2025, a notable development given that it had been the biggest contributor to emissions growth in recent years. This comes alongside a historic drop in coal-fired power generation, the first outside the Covid-19 disruption since 1973.

The turnaround has been underpinned by an unprecedented scale-up in clean energy. India added 47 GW of solar, 6.3 GW of wind, 4 GW of hydropower and 0.6 GW of nuclear capacity in 2025 alone. These additions are estimated to generate about 90 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity annually, double the clean power added in 2024.

At the same time, electricity demand growth slowed sharply to 1% in 2025, down from an average of 7.4% during 2019–23, due to milder weather and a broader economic slowdown. This combination enabled renewable energy growth to outpace demand, reducing the need for fossil-fuel-based generation.

However, the overall emissions trajectory continues to be shaped by industrial expansion. Steel and cement production rose by 8% and 10% respectively in 2025, together accounting for 21% of India’s total emissions. The increase in these sectors outweighed the reductions in coal power and gas demand, resulting in a marginal overall rise in emissions.

Oil demand growth also slowed significantly to 0.4% in 2025 from 3.9% the previous year, reflecting weaker industrial activity and structural shifts such as rising electric vehicle (EV) adoption and increased use of compressed natural gas. EV sales grew by 16% during the year and accounted for 8% of total automobile sales.