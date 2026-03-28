J&K speeds up hydro power push, frames draft policy to boost private investment

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has accelerated its hydropower development plans, aiming to triple its installed capacity to around 11,000 MW by 2035, following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan after last year’s Pahalgam attack.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the power portfolio, informed the Assembly that a draft J&K Hydel Policy 2025 has been framed to boost small hydropower projects by attracting private investment, generating employment and improving local socio-economic conditions. The draft policy has been placed in the public domain for stakeholder feedback.

“Draft J&K Hydel Policy 2025 has been framed based on learnings from the past and outcome of the previous policies; best practices from neighbouring states have also been incorporated. The draft has been put in the public domain for comments and suggestions from various stakeholders and the general public,” Omar informed the Assembly in response to a question by NC MLA Javaid Iqbal.

The new policy focuses on developing projects on small rivers and streams with private sector participation. It also mandates independent power producers (IPPs) to supply free power or royalty to J&K after a specified period of commercial operation, which is expected to reduce electricity procurement costs for the UT.

The government said the suspension of the IWT has removed the requirement for Pakistan’s clearance for power projects in the Union Territory, speeding up ongoing works and enabling a more proactive push to harness hydropower potential.

The suspension of the IWT treaty by India has been welcomed by all parties in J&K, who say that J&K was the worst sufferer of the policy.

“The process for identifying potential storage projects has been intensified. The proactive approach is designed to maximise the utilisation of balanced hydropower potential,” the CM said.

According to Omar, J&K has an estimated hydropower potential of around 18000 MW out of which around 15000 MW has been identified.

Out of the identified potential, 3540.15 MW (24%) has been harnessed/ developed till date. This includes 13 projects of aggregate capacity 1197.4 MWs in the UT sector, 6 projects of aggregate capacity 2250 MWs in the Central sector and 12 projects of aggregate capacity 92.75 MWs in the IPP (private) sector.

The CM informed the Assembly that a comprehensive road map for the next decade has been drawn and is under implementation and J&K is on fast track to triple its installed hydropower capacity by 2035.

“This roadmap includes 3063.5 MWs of 6 under-construction HEPs, 4507 MWs of 8 projects in the tendering/award/ DPR/ clearance stage. Besides, a capacity addition of around 100-150 MWs is expected in the IPP (private) sector,” he said.