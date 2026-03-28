MoHUA under Cabinet Secretariat's scrutiny for failing to update case details on Centre's litigation portal

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has come under the Cabinet Secretariat's scrutiny for failing to adequately update details of legal cases on the government's litigation monitoring portal.

After the gaps were flagged by the Cabinet Secretariat, the ministry has swung into action and asked its divisions, subordinate offices and other establishments to urgently upload and verify details of their pending cases, particularly with regard to pendency of court or arbitration cases.

MoHUA will also need to submit a one-time certificate to the Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) confirming that all old and ongoing cases have been uploaded and updated on the portal -- Legal Information Management and Briefing System (LIMBS), a web-based application for monitoring of all court cases in which the Union of India is a party.

Highlighting the long-standing concerns over the delay in putting updates to the portal, the economic advisor to MoHUA, Dinesh Kapila, recently wrote to senior officials of the ministry and heads of bodies functioning under its administrative control, asking them to personally oversee the correction and posting of entries related to court cases.

“Cabinet Secretariat has observed that LIMBS portal has not been updated by many ministries or departments, specifically with respect to old pending court/arbitration cases. Accordingly, it has been requested to provide a ‘One-time Certificate’ to D/o Legal Affairs confirming that all legacy cases have been uploaded to the LIMBS portal,” the communiqué read.