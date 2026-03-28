NDC 3.0: India balancing climate goals with geopolitical challenges

Geopolitical situation and new target

India recently updated its third NDC with a new timeline, although analysts suggest that the country has set its new targets relatively late and made only a modest increase compared to expectations. For the year 2031-2035, India has set a new target of a 47% reduction in emission intensity by 2035. This marks only a 2% increase from the previous target.

Additionally, India aims to expand its non-fossil power capacity to 60%. Given its current achievement of over 52%, this target seems well within reach. It has also set an ambitious goal to significantly increase its carbon sink capacity to up to 4 billion tonnes, up from 2.3 billion tonnes.

Explaining the cautious approach towards setting these targets, the government cites the current geopolitical situation, the reluctance of developed countries to provide funding for energy transition, and India's own developmental aspirations.

The government emphasised that India’s NDC 3.0 is informed by lessons learned from the Global Stocktake report, the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), and the need for energy security in line with the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement.

The CBDR-RC principle suggests that while all countries should combat climate change, wealthier nations should take on a greater share of the responsibility due to their greater resources and historical contributions to pollution.

India's approach to setting its NDC targets remains pragmatic. The recent reversal of the US government's commitment to renewable energy and its renewed investments in fossil fuels has shaken India's confidence as the third-largest emitter. The Trump administration's actions to capture Venezuelan oil and pressure India into purchasing it has raised alarm bells, and recent attempts to control Iranian oil represent another setback in the fight against climate change.

Moreover, the hesitance of developed countries to commit adequate climate finance for developing nations has further discouraged India from setting more ambitious goals. During negotiations in Baku in 2024, developed nations were only willing to commit $300 billion annually for developing countries, a far cry from the estimated requirement of $1.3 trillion.

It is noteworthy that Central Electricity Authority estimates in the National Power Adequacy Plan that by 2035-36, nearly 70% of electricity capacity will come from non-fossil sources. However, the formal commitment outlined in NDC 3.0, as approved under the UN framework, sets a lower target of 60%.

Additionally, India's target of reducing emission intensity by 47% by 2035 reflects a careful approach. As a fast-growing economy, India’s intensity-based target balances developmental needs with climate ambitions. In the context of current geopolitical challenges, supply chain disruptions and energy security concerns, this target provides flexibility while remaining aligned with broader aspirational goals and a long-term pathway toward net-zero emissions.

It points at a measured approach by the government, intentionally conservative in its global commitments while aiming for greater ambition domestically, according to an expert.

An Indian officer at NITI Aayog told TNIE, “India’s aspiration for a developed Bharat —focused on generating jobs, sustaining industrial growth, and ensuring reliable energy security — aligns with global climate objectives aimed at limiting global warming.”