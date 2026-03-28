Pilots’ body raises safety concerns over Air India flights near West Asia conflict zones

NEW DELHI: A leading pilots’ body, the Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA India), on Friday warned the Civil Aviation Ministry and the aviation regulator that it would initiate legal action if flights operated by Air India between India and the Gulf region are not suspended immediately due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The association said the lives of passengers and airline crew are at serious risk.

On March 18, the association had raised the issue in a letter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), after which the regulator issued an urgent safety advisory asking airlines to carry out individual safety risk assessments before operations.

In its March 27 letter to the Civil Aviation Secretary and the DGCA Director General, ALPA India president Captain Sam Thomas said that operations by Air India to the conflict-affected Gulf region are a matter of grave concern. "Operating flights into, or in close proximity to, an active war zone constitutes a serious and unacceptable risk to the safety of passengers, flight crew, and aircraft. In our considered view, such decisions amount to wilful endangerment of human life."

The association in a statement called for an immediate review and suspension of operations in high-risk conflict zones until a centralised risk assessment is conducted. It also sought clear and binding directives for operations in conflict regions based on international practices and intelligence inputs.

"Initiate a thorough inquiry into the decision-making processes within Air India, particularly the roles of the Vice President – Operations and the Crew Scheduling Department, to determine accountability for exposing crew and passengers to such risks particularly if found not be have adequate war risk indinsurance," it said.

It also asked for a mandate requiring the airline to disclose and verify valid insurance coverage, including war-risk clauses, for all crew operating in or near conflict zones.

"We request an urgent response outlining the actions being taken to address this matter. Please be advised that we reserve the right to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including approaching the honourable Courts, should this issue not be addressed with the seriousness it warrants," the statement adds.