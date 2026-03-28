PM Modi says India facing West Asia crisis with full strength, cites ethanol blending easing oil imports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is confronting the challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia with full strength.

Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, the Prime Minister asserted that the country is taking all necessary steps to safeguard its citizens.

"Conflict has been ongoing in West Asia for over a month. Due to the war, food, petrol, diesel, gas, coal, and other essential goods have been affected. There is a crisis all around, and every country is trying to face it. Our India is also fighting this crisis with all its might, relying on the strength of its citizens," Modi said.

Highlighting that India depends on crude oil and gas from conflict-affected regions, Modi said: "The government is taking necessary steps to ensure the burden does not fall on families and farmers."

Emphasising the impact of ethanol blending on cutting oil dependence, Modi said, "If ethanol production and its blending in petrol had not increased, the country would have had to import 4.5 crore barrels of crude oil from abroad every year."

"The hard work of our farmers has given the country significant relief during this crisis. The nation has benefited from ethanol, and the farmers have also benefited greatly. About Rs 1.5 lakh crore in foreign currency has been saved... without ethanol, this money would have gone abroad," he added.