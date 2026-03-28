PM Modi talks with Saudi Crown Prince amid West Asia Conflict, discusses need to keep shipping lines open

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, during which both leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that he reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure and agreed to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure.

"Spoke with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia. I reiterated India's condemnation of attacks on regional energy infrastructure. We agreed on the need to ensure freedom of navigation and keep shipping lines open and secure. Thanked him for his continued support for the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia," he said.