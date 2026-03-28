Power corridor: Domestic fertiliser output at 24 lakh tonnes

Domestic fertiliser output at 24L tonnes

India produced 24.23 lakh tonnes of fertiliser, including urea and DAP, in the first three weeks of March, notwithstanding the gas supply crunch amid the West Asia crisis, Parliament was informed on Friday. Of which, urea production was Rs 13.55 lakh tonnes, while Di ammonium Phosphate (DAP)/NPK and Single Super Phosphate (SSP) were at 7.62 lakh tonnes and 3.06 lakh tonnes, during March 1-24, Minister of State for Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said in her written reply to the Lok Sabha.

H-1B, L-1 visa introduction noted: Govt

The government on Friday informed Parliament that it has taken note of the introduction of a bill related to H-1B and L-1 visa in the US Senate last September and according to available information, it remains at the ‘introduced’ stage. The H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act of 2025 seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to reform the H-1B and L-1 visa programmes with the stated objectives of “curbing fraud, abuse, outsourcing, and displacement of American workers”, MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan said.

‘Shipping info pacts with 5 nations’

India has signed White Shipping Information Sharing (WSIE) agreements with five countries in the last five years to enhance maritime domain awareness, the government informed Parliament on Friday. White shipping information refers to the exchange of information on merchant shipping traffic. MoS for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, said India has fostered strong bilateral and multilateral partnerships with key partners and like-minded countries.