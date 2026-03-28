Punjab CM Mann urges Centre to ensure fuel, fertiliser supply ahead of Punjab wheat harvest

CHANDIGARH: As Punjab gears up for a 140 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT) wheat harvest, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the Union government to ensure an enhanced and uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and DAP fertiliser, warning that any disruption could impact national food security.

While reiterating that there is no shortage and no cause for panic, Mann underscored that timely action by the Centre is essential to keep harvesting operations and grain movement running smoothly, even as Punjab stands ready with 181 LMT wheat and 139 LMT paddy to support the nation.

Addressing a press conference, Mann said, “During a virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Friday evening, I apprised that Punjab is likely to produce 140 LMT of wheat this year. To ensure smooth harvesting and ferrying of the crop, regular supply of petrol and diesel is needed. A large number of tractors, trolleys, harvesters and trucks will be used during harvesting, so fuel supply must be enhanced in larger public interest. It is the need of the hour to ensure that the food security of the country is maintained by all means.”

Mann pointed out that there was no need for panic. “There is currently a stock of 12–14 days of petrol and diesel and six days of LPG in the state, which is usually the same throughout the year. This stock is intact and supply is going on unabated. The country has import agreements with 41 nations and at the national level 60 days of petrol and diesel stock and 30 days of LPG stock have already been secured. There is no need for hoarding or panic buying as the Chief Secretary is keeping an eagle eye on supplies. Hoarders and black marketers will not be spared at any cost.”

Citing operational data, he added, “Till Thursday, 71,000 requests for LPG refilling were received, out of which 69,000 have already been delivered. There is no possibility of any lockdown in the state and everything is functioning smoothly. A total of 1,497 checks have been conducted, during which 301 LPG cylinders were seized.”