Punjab Police to monitor youth following gangsters on social media, launch counselling drive

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police will keep a watch on the youth who follow the social media accounts of gangsters, in a move to prevent them from falling into the trap of the criminals by getting lured by their flashy lifestyles and easy money.

Sources aware of the initiative said the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police will identify the youth following the Facebook, instagram, X and other social media accounts of the gangsters and counsel them. “Those who ‘like’ the posts of the gangsters or share them will be listed.

The youth, who have not yet fallen into the anti-social elements’ trap but are impressed, will be counselled. District-level counselling centres will be set up to prevent youth from entering the world of crime,” a police source said. “Legal action will be taken against those who have already fallen into the gangsters’ trap.”

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that a recent data revealed at least 70 youth of a sub-division are following the social media accounts of the gangsters.

Highlighting the crackdown on the digital ecosystem of crime, DIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the AGTF is launching a special campaign to monitor mischievous activities on social media. “We have already got 643 pages blocked across social media platforms for glorifying weapons or criminal activities. I appeal to parents to remain vigilant about their children’s activities to ensure that they are not misled,” he said.