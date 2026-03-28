Raghunathganj violence: Mamata Banerjee says 'don’t blame me' amid police transfers

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the Opposition not to hold her responsible for the clashes that broke out in Raghunathganj during Ram Navami, pointing to the recent transfer of police officers ahead of the state elections.

Speaking at a public rally in Paschim Bardhaman, Banerjee alleged that officers brought in after the Election Commission’s reshuffle were responsible for provoking unrest.

“Do not blame me. All my rights have been taken away. All officers have been transferred. People aligned with the BJP have been sent here. But they do not know that we will win,” she said.

She further condemned the violence in Raghunathganj, questioning the authority behind acts of vandalism and unrest. “Shops were vandalised, and riots were instigated. Who gave them the right? All of this will be accounted for,” she added.

Violence reportedly broke out in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district at multiple locations during a Ram Navami procession, involving clashes between two groups. The situation escalated into vandalism, looting, and arson, leaving several people injured.

Security forces, including central personnel and local police, were deployed to bring the situation under control.