Ranchi Diary | Watch Asiatic lion cub through CCTV live at zoo

An Asiatic lion cub was born at Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park in Ranchi. Officials say visitors can watch the cub through live CCTV footage displayed on screens at the park. Director Jabbar Singh said a pair of Asiatic lions—Abhay (male) and Sabari (female)—were brought from Nandanvan Zoo, Raipur, on June 16, 2025. The pair was introduced on August 12, and Sabari gave birth to the cub on November 28, 2025. About 10 days after the birth, the cub fell critically ill and had to be separated from her mother. She was raised under intensive care at the park’s veterinary hospital, and is now kept in a nursery near her mother for monitoring.

437 custodial deaths in state since 2018

According to an affidavit filed in Jharkhand High Court by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Home, Prisons and Disaster Management, the state has recorded 437 deaths in judicial and police custody since 2018. The affidavit further stated that of the 398 deaths occurring within prisons, judicial inquiry could be conducted in 202 cases. Probe has not yet been carried out in 11 cases of these. The court emphasised that the law mandates a magisterial inquiry for every death, disappearance, or alleged sexual assault in custody. The bench observed that absence of inquiries undermines accountability and violates due process.

Villages to get free medicines at clinics

The Jharkhand government has launched a major initiative to address poor medical facilities and shortage of medicines in rural areas. The government has decided to open 745 ‘Abua dawakhana’ (clinics) across all districts. State health minister Irfan Ansari has given his approval to this proposal, which will now be placed before the cabinet during its next meeting. Work on the project is set to commence immediately after receiving approval from the cabinet. Patients visiting these clinics will receive medicines free of cost. Under this initiative, preparations are underway to establish these clinics within the existing health sub-centres.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com