Rift over Women's Reservation Act implementation deepens between Centre and Opposition parties

NEW DELHI: The long-pending issue of women’s reservation in legislatures continues to hang fire, with the Centre remaining non-committal on the Opposition’s demand for convening an all-party meeting over the issue.

While the Opposition and the government had exchanged a series of letters in the matter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government wants to implement Women's reservation for the 2029 elections.

Speaking at a media event, the Home Minister said the government is trying to hold discussions almost every day with the Opposition to set up a delimitation commission.

The stalemate comes even as the government recently proposed an early delimitation exercise to fast-track the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, sparking sharp exchanges with the Opposition.

Speculation is rife that the government may introduce amendments to the 2023 law in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, which mandates 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.