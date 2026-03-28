West Asia crisis: Rajnath Singh chairs meeting with Informal Group of Ministers to address challenges

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the first meeting of an Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on Saturday to deliberate on preparedness and measures required to address potential challenges amid the West Asia conflict.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories on the evolving situation in West Asia.

Following several hours of discussion in this inaugural meeting of the group, recently constituted on the Prime Minister’s direction, Rajnath Singh, who also heads the IGoM, stated that the meeting reviewed risks to energy supplies and the domestic availability of essential commodities.

In a post, Singh said, "A meeting of an IGoM (Informal Group of Ministers) constituting several senior ministers was held today to review the risks to energy supplies, domestic availability of essential commodities, critical infrastructure resilience and robustness of India’s supply chains in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia".

He added that an in-depth discussion was also held on all steps being taken to tackle the emerging situation, with ministers and officials in attendance.