20 people arrested for attacking three youths in Himachal over past dispute

CHANDIGARH: Atleast 20 people have been arrested for allegedly injuring three persons by attacking them with sharp-edged weapons in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Police suspect that the reason behind the attack is an ongoing dispute.

The injured have been identified as Harsh (23), a resident of Ward Number 7; Lalit Kishore (23), from Sirmaur district; and Lalit Kumar (26), a resident of Bano village. They were brought to the Regional Hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries in the clash on Saturday. Lalit Kumar’s condition was critical, and he was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College in Shimla for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police, Solan, Thirumala Raju SD Verma said a case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 191(3) (rioting and being armed with a deadly weapon), and 190 (unlawful assembly) against the accused.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the two factions had a dispute over some issue in the past, which led to the violent clash. Efforts are being made to recover the weapons used in the clash,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

According to a complaint lodged by an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Saturday when several men surrounded his cousin near a girls’ school, leading to an argument.