27 LPG cylinders stolen from delivery tempo in Mumbai; probe underway

MUMBAI: Twenty-seven LPG cylinders, including five filled ones, have been stolen from a delivery vehicle in Mumbai, prompting the police to launch a probe into the case, an official said.

The theft at Charkop in Kandivali (West) comes amid gas supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In his complaint, delivery man Nandkumar Ramraj Soni said he had parked his tempo loaded with LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders at Kaka Keni Chowk near his home on March 25.

When Soni returned on March 26, he found the tempo door glass shattered and the rear lock broken.

All 27 cooking gas cylinders, five filled and 22 empty, had been stolen from the vehicle, a police official said on Saturday quoting the FIR.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace those behind the theft, the official said.

"CCTV footage from the area has captured several suspects along with vehicles, and efforts are underway to identify them," he added.