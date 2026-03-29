Allahabad HC seeks UP government's response in case related to sealing of mosque without notice

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file an affidavit stating whether it can seal a place of worship without any notice or without affording any opportunity of hearing to the property owners.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan asked for the government's response on a writ petition filed by Ahsan Ali who had moved the court against the sealing of a mosque in Muzaffarnagar.

"Whether there existed any authority under law to seal a place of worship under construction without issuance of prior notice or affording an opportunity of hearing to the petitioner," the court asked in its order passed on March 18.

In addition to it, the court also asked whether any prior permission from the state is required when it comes to plot owners making constructions, etc.. within the premises of the place of worship.