Army sharpens air defence, drone warfighting with exercises across multiple commands

NEW DELHI: Amid the West Asia conflict offering hard lessons on air defence and drone warfare and with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calling the military to internalise them, the Indian Army has been conducting intensive exercises across its field commands to sharpen its edge in both domains.

Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday witnessed the annual Integrated Air Defence Firepower exercise at the Army Air Defence College, Gopalpur. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information said in a statement that the exercise “showcased seamless synergy of multifarious air defence weapon systems operating in a networked environment, effectively validating the detection-to-engagement cycle against new-age hybrid aerial threats.”

Visuals from the exercise captured the Indo-Israeli MRSAM, DRDO’s D4 counter-UAS system, the Zu-23 and L-70 anti-aircraft guns and the radar-guided self-propelled Schilka. Decoys were also present to simulate hostile aerial targets and test the performance of integrated air defence systems under realistic conditions.

“The thrust was not on individual platforms but on how they operate as an integrated network for faster detection and engagement of targets across ranges and altitudes,” a source explained.