Dehradun Nari Niketan under scrutiny following controversial inmate death

DEHRADUN: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old inmate at the state-run Nari Niketan has raised serious questions about administrative accountability and safety protocols governing vulnerable women in state care.

The victim, identified as Mamta, a resident of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been housed at the Dehradun facility for the past six months while undergoing treatment.

According to District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, Mamta was last seen alive in her bed at 11:00 PM. Shockingly, during a routine inspection at 3:00 AM, she was discovered hanging from the staircase railing. This four-hour window of unaccounted time has drawn sharp criticism from the State Commission for Women.

Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal, who conducted an immediate on-site inspection, has demanded a high-level inquiry. "It is deeply disturbing that a fatality occurred in a facility where the state holds complete responsibility for the security and mental health of the inmates," Kandwal stated.

She has directed Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal to submit a comprehensive report, emphasizing that any administrative negligence will not be tolerated. The Commission has proposed immediate corrective measures, including enhanced surveillance through additional CCTV cameras, increased night-shift staffing, and the implementation of specialized security protocols for inmates with mental health challenges.