Dehradun Nari Niketan under scrutiny following controversial inmate death

DEHRADUN: The mysterious death of a 35-year-old inmate at the state-run Nari Niketan has raised serious questions about administrative accountability and safety protocols governing vulnerable women in state care.
The victim, identified as Mamta, a resident of Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, had been housed at the Dehradun facility for the past six months while undergoing treatment.
According to District Probation Officer Meena Bisht, Mamta was last seen alive in her bed at 11:00 PM. Shockingly, during a routine inspection at 3:00 AM, she was discovered hanging from the staircase railing. This four-hour window of unaccounted time has drawn sharp criticism from the State Commission for Women.
Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal, who conducted an immediate on-site inspection, has demanded a high-level inquiry. "It is deeply disturbing that a fatality occurred in a facility where the state holds complete responsibility for the security and mental health of the inmates," Kandwal stated.
She has directed Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal to submit a comprehensive report, emphasizing that any administrative negligence will not be tolerated. The Commission has proposed immediate corrective measures, including enhanced surveillance through additional CCTV cameras, increased night-shift staffing, and the implementation of specialized security protocols for inmates with mental health challenges.
Social organization 'Jan Prahar' questioned the official narrative, casting doubt on the conclusion of suicide. Co-convenors Sujata Paul and Advocate Pankaj Singh Chhetri have demanded a transparent, independent investigation.
"The victim was in regular contact with her family, particularly her husband, and was expecting to return home soon. Under these circumstances, the incident appears highly suspicious," advocate Pankaj Chhetri told TNIE.
"If the woman was mentally unstable, why were adequate monitoring and counseling systems not in place? We need to know who was overseeing her treatment and where the supervision failed."
The organization has petitioned Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to intervene, calling for a magisterial inquiry and for accountability to be fixed for the staff on duty during the time of death.
The incident has also exposed administrative failure, with observers questioning the inter-departmental coordination between the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women Empowerment.
Beyond the immediate investigation, the case has spotlighted the systemic need for a complete overhaul of oversight mechanisms in institutional care homes to ensure that those seeking refuge do not become victims of the very system meant to protect them.