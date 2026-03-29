Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee gets new executive team after 18 months

CHANDIGARH: Almost a year and a half after the previous body was dissolved, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has constituted the executive committee of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), appointing 12 vice-presidents and 27 general secretaries, along with key committees, including the state political affairs committee.

Announcing the decision, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had cleared the constitution of the executive committee, disciplinary committee, and appointments to various posts, including treasurer and general secretaries.

The executive committee has 21 members, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, former Union Minister Anand Sharma, former state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, as well as senior leaders such as Asha Kumari, Col Dhani Ram Shandil, Viplove Thakur, Kaul Singh Thakur, Chander Kumar, and Kuldeep Singh Rathore. Sitting ministers, including Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, and Vikramaditya Singh are also part of the committee.

Besides all Congress MLAs from the state, party office-bearers, heads of frontal organisations, and chairpersons of SC, OBC, and Adivasi departments will serve as ex-officio members of the executive committee.

The list of 12 newly appointed vice-presidents includes Prakash Chaudhary, Neeraj Bharti, Bumber Thakur, Satpal Raizada, Rajneesh Kimta, Paras Ram, Mohinder Chauhan, Jeewan Thakur, Karan Singh Pathania, Amit Nanda, and Chet Ram Thakur.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore has also been appointed chairman of the eight-member disciplinary action committee. Other members are Harshwardhan Chauhan, Ashish Butail, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Baba Hardeep Singh, Neeraj Nayar, and Anuradha Rana, General Secretary (Organisation).

The entire HPCC, except then-president Pratibha Singh, had been dissolved in November 2024.

The AICC has also constituted a 26-member State Political Affairs Committee, which will be headed by state party president Vinay Kumar, alongside Sukhu, ministers, and veteran party leaders. The formation of the PAC comes as Congress looks to maintain internal coordination in the hill state where it is in power, while addressing organiSational matters alongside governance priorities. With representation drawn from different regions and factions within the state unit, the committee is likely to be used for consultation and coordination on key political decisions.

Meanwhile, Madan Chaudhary has been named treasurer of the state Congress.