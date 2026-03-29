IndiGo flight landing delayed at Varanasi airport after passenger attempts to open emergency door

NEW DELHI: A passenger onboard an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Varanasi made two attempts to open the emergency exit door when airborne, forcing the pilot to abort landing at Varanasi airport, on Saturday.

An FIR has been booked against the passenger at the airport police station after the flight landed safely after some delay.

Airport police station sources said an Indigo staffer had filed a complaint against 22-year-old Mohammad Adnan for endangering the lives of 154 others on the flight. He is a native of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh and does saree embroidery work. “We have booked an FIR in his name at Phoolpur station under Section 125 of BNS 2023 for negligent behaviour,” a cop said.

An airport source told TNIE, “The flyer is reported to have opened the door twice. The first time it happened was midway during the flight. He attempted to open the exit door and the cabin crew who saw him in the act warned him and made him shift his seat. However, just as the flight was about to land, he attempted to open the emergency handle again. When the incident was reported to the cockpit crew, they decided to abort the landing.”

The passenger was handed over to Babatpur chauki at the airport, which is an outpost of Phoolpur station, he added.