Kedarnath trek snow clearance in full swing ahead of April 22 opening

RUDRAPRAYAG: With the Chardham Yatra fast approaching, the Rudraprayag district administration has shifted into “action mode,” launching a massive, war-footing operation to clear heavy snow from the trek to Kedarnath Dham.

The pilgrimage is set to commence on April 22, leaving officials with a narrow window to ensure the treacherous pedestrian path is safe for pilgrims.

According to the Uttarakhand Tourism Yatra wing, the Chardham season officially begins with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples on April 19, followed by Kedarnath on April 22, and Badrinath shortly after, on April 23 or 24. Last year, the shrine witnessed a massive turnout of nearly 17.7 lakh devotees, and the administration is bracing for another high-volume season.

The task, however, is formidable. Following a harsh winter, deep layers of snow remain trapped along the trekking route. District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reports indicate that at the sensitive Bhairav and Kuber glacier points, snow accumulation has reached depths of 15 to 18 feet.

“The conditions are extremely challenging, but our teams are working with unwavering commitment,” said Rajvind Singh, Executive Engineer at the DDMA. “Despite the adverse weather, the laborers are toiling continuously to ensure the route is completely safe and accessible before the doors open.”

To expedite the clearance, District Magistrate Vishal Mishra has directed a 60-strong workforce to be divided into two specialized teams. One 30-member squad is working downwards from the Kedarnath shrine, while the second team is pushing upwards from Chhoti Lincholi. Their primary focus is clearing the six major glacier points that currently obstruct the path.

The administration has indicated that the pace of the operation will be strictly monitored, with a promise to deploy additional manpower if required to meet the deadline.

“Our primary objective is to provide seamless facilities to the pilgrims,” a DDMA spokesperson added. “We are prioritizing not just route clearance, but also comprehensive security arrangements and essential amenities to ensure a trouble-free pilgrimage this season.”

As the countdown begins, the focus remains firmly on clearing the icy obstacles that stand between thousands of devotees and their destination.