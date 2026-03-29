NMC seeks anonymous feedback from MBBS students on teaching, training and campus support

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has sought feedback from MBBS students on various aspects of their medical education, including the quality of their lectures, faculty availability, clinical training, patient exposure, anti-ragging measures, student safety, and mental health support on their campuses.

The NMC has promised that these responses will be anonymous and confidential, and that they are being sought for academic review and quality improvement purposes.

In an advisory, NMC Secretary, Dr Raghav Langer, said an online “student feedback form” is being sought from Undergraduate Medical Students of Medical Colleges and Institutions under the purview of NMC.

“This feedback aims to gather your valuable anonymous feedback on various aspects of your medical College and medical education experience,” the advisory, dated March 26, said.

The form covers aspects such as quality of teaching and lectures, faculty availability and adequacy, clinical training and patient exposure, labs, dissection halls and practical training, community medicine and rural training, ragging and student safety, campus culture/student welfare, anti-ragging measures and grievance redressal, mental health support, extracurricular activities, curriculum, college administration and governance, etc.