Punjab police seize over 800 Pakistan-made weapons in past three years

CHANDIGARH: 2,300 illegal weapons have been seized by Punjab Police in the past three years, 800 of which were reportedly smuggled from Khyber Pass region of Pakistan into India.

In the latest incident, Amritsar Commissionerate Police seized two 9mm sub-machine guns and one empty magazine.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday that the recovered weapons were found marked with “GHAFFAR SECURITY”. He said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was linked to notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon.

The weapons were being supplied through his network for carrying out anti national and criminal activities in the state. Yadav that further investigation is underway to identify the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams laid a strong naka in the area of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta, and attempted to intercept two unidentified youth riding a motorcycle.

On spotting police, the suspects panicked and attempted to flee, he said, while adding that during their escape, they dropped a kit bag containing the seized arms.

DGP Yadav said that Gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon is involved in multiple serious crimes including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and illegal arms supply.

Police teams have booked Gurpreet and his three associates and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding bike-borne persons, he added.

In this regard, a case has been registered under section 25(I-A) of the Arms Act at Police Station Chheharta in Amritsar.