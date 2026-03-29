Shipping ministry says two more India-bound tankers pass Strait of Hormuz

NEW DELHI: Two more Indian-flagged tankers carrying LPG passed through the Strait of Hormuz, India's shipping ministry said Sunday.

Iran, following US-Israel military strikes, has all but halted maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas.

Two LPG carriers, BW TYR and BW ELM, carrying combined LPG cargo of about 94,000 tonnes were sailing towards India's coast, the ministry said in a statement.

BW TYR was proceeding towards Mumbai while BW ELM was heading to New Mangalore, the statement said.

Four other Indian LPG tankers had earlier transited the strait, but 18 Indian-flagged vessels with 485 Indian seafarers remain in the Gulf region.

India is the world's fourth-largest buyer of LNG and second-largest buyer of LPG, which is used for cooking and predominantly sourced from the Middle East.

New Delhi has ordered tighter controls over natural and cooking gas following import disruptions.

India maintains strong relations with Tehran but has steadily expanded cooperation with Israel in defence, agriculture, technology and cybersecurity.