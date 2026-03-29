Uttarakhand STF busts mule account racket; three held in first BNS cybercrime case

DEHRADUN: In a significant breakthrough against organised cybercrime, the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) has dismantled a criminal network involved in facilitating financial fraud through “mule accounts”.

Three individuals were arrested, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s fight against digital fraud. This is also the first instance where charges under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been applied to a cybercrime case in Uttarakhand.

Acting on confidential inputs and technical analysis, the STF’s cyber police team conducted a targeted operation in Haridwar. The raid led to the recovery of incriminating materials, including multiple bank passbooks, chequebooks, debit cards, PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and various bank seals used to authenticate fake documentation.

According to police, the gang systematically targeted vulnerable individuals, luring them into opening bank accounts under false pretences. These accounts, commonly referred to as “mule accounts”, were then handed over to organised cybercrime syndicates.

These accounts acted as conduits for siphoning off lakhs of rupees from victims across various states.

“The gang would mislead and exploit innocent people to open bank accounts. These accounts were then shared with organised cyber criminals to facilitate large-scale fraud,” said Ajay Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, STF Uttarakhand.

“The operators generated substantial illicit profits through these transactions,” he added.