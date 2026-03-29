Vice President Radhakrishnan launches AI chatbot ‘Nyaya Setu’ to expand access to justice

NEW DELHI: C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, on Sunday addressed the National Consultation 2026 on the Tele-Law initiative under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme, organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice, and launched ‘Nyaya Setu’, an AI-powered chatbot aimed at bridging the gap between citizens and legal services.
He underscored the need for accessible, affordable and timely justice for all citizens. Emphasising that access to justice is a cornerstone of democracy, the Vice President stated that the national consultation reflects a collective commitment to ensuring that justice is not a privilege for a few but a right available to all.
Highlighting recent legal reforms, the Vice President noted that the transition to new criminal laws marks a historic shift towards a more citizen-centric justice system by simplifying procedures and improving efficiency.
He underlined the transformative role of technology in governance, citing initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and tele-medicine, and described the Tele-Law initiative as a powerful tool to democratise legal services.
He said that pre-litigation legal advice can help resolve disputes early, reduce unnecessary litigation and ease the burden on courts.
Stressing the importance of linguistic inclusion, the Vice President highlighted efforts to make the Constitution of India available in multiple regional languages and called for legal consultations to be provided in local languages to enhance understanding and participation.
Outlining key priorities, he emphasised inclusivity, quality and accountability, and innovation with purpose.
He called for focused efforts to ensure last-mile delivery of legal services, particularly for women, rural and marginalised communities.
The Vice President commended para-legal volunteers, Common Service Centres, panel lawyers and other stakeholders for their grassroots contributions in expanding access to justice.
He also lauded the Ministry of Law and Justice and partner organisations for leveraging technology to build a more responsive, inclusive and equitable legal ecosystem.
On the occasion, the Vice President unveiled several knowledge products and technology-driven innovations. He launched the “Voice of Beneficiaries” Booklet 2025–26, which captures compelling stories of individuals whose lives have been positively impacted through Tele-Law services.
He also launched ‘Nyaya Setu’, an AI-powered chatbot developed to act as a digital bridge between citizens and legal services.
The Vice President further introduced the Nyaya Setu mascot, conceptualised as a relatable and accessible symbol of justice delivery, aimed at strengthening public engagement, especially among rural and digitally underserved populations.
A series of legal awareness comic books, developed in collaboration with National Law University, Delhi, was also launched during the event.
On the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other dignitaries, was present.