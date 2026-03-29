Vice President Radhakrishnan launches AI chatbot ‘Nyaya Setu’ to expand access to justice

NEW DELHI: C. P. Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India, on Sunday addressed the National Consultation 2026 on the Tele-Law initiative under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme, organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice, and launched ‘Nyaya Setu’, an AI-powered chatbot aimed at bridging the gap between citizens and legal services.

He underscored the need for accessible, affordable and timely justice for all citizens. Emphasising that access to justice is a cornerstone of democracy, the Vice President stated that the national consultation reflects a collective commitment to ensuring that justice is not a privilege for a few but a right available to all.

Highlighting recent legal reforms, the Vice President noted that the transition to new criminal laws marks a historic shift towards a more citizen-centric justice system by simplifying procedures and improving efficiency.

He underlined the transformative role of technology in governance, citing initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and tele-medicine, and described the Tele-Law initiative as a powerful tool to democratise legal services.