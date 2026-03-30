33 private bills, including liquor ban proposals, to be tabled in J&K Assembly today

SRINGAR: A total of 33 private members’ bills, including five by ruling NC legislators and several by opposition members seeking a ban on liquor use in Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of the J&K Assembly today.

NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar’s bill seeks a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. Another NC member, Sheikh Ahsan Pardesi, has proposed prohibition of the sale and use of alcoholic beverages in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency.

PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz has introduced a bill to prohibit the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of alcoholic drinks in Jammu and Kashmir. AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad’s bill seeks a complete ban on the sale, consumption, storage, and transportation of liquor in the Valley, citing social, religious, and security sensitivities.

BJP MLA Pawan Gupta has proposed an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, Samvat 1958 (1901 A.D).

Apart from liquor-related proposals, several other bills are set to be introduced. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq will move a bill to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, 1960, and its original rules, reversing the 2022 changes. The bill aims to protect the rights of existing leaseholders and ensure public land serves people’s interests.

The proposal has drawn criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Conference. Its chairman and MLA Sajad Lone alleged that the amendments would benefit the wealthy rather than the poor.

“Any amendments are meant to help the super rich of Jammu and Kashmir. That’s the sole motive of the government. This bill, if passed, will be for elite donors and not poor voters,” Lone said.