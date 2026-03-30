33 private bills, including liquor ban proposals, to be tabled in J&K Assembly today

SRINGAR: A total of 33 private members’ bills, including five by ruling NC legislators and several by opposition members seeking a ban on liquor use in Jammu and Kashmir, are set to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of the J&K Assembly today.
NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar’s bill seeks a complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir. Another NC member, Sheikh Ahsan Pardesi, has proposed prohibition of the sale and use of alcoholic beverages in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency.
PDP MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz has introduced a bill to prohibit the advertisement, sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of alcoholic drinks in Jammu and Kashmir. AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad’s bill seeks a complete ban on the sale, consumption, storage, and transportation of liquor in the Valley, citing social, religious, and security sensitivities.
BJP MLA Pawan Gupta has proposed an amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Excise Act, Samvat 1958 (1901 A.D).
Apart from liquor-related proposals, several other bills are set to be introduced. NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq will move a bill to restore the Jammu and Kashmir Land Grants Act, 1960, and its original rules, reversing the 2022 changes. The bill aims to protect the rights of existing leaseholders and ensure public land serves people’s interests.
The proposal has drawn criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Peoples Conference. Its chairman and MLA Sajad Lone alleged that the amendments would benefit the wealthy rather than the poor.
“Any amendments are meant to help the super rich of Jammu and Kashmir. That’s the sole motive of the government. This bill, if passed, will be for elite donors and not poor voters,” Lone said.
PDP MLA Waheed Para will introduce a bill to vest ownership rights of state land in long-term occupants, regularise tourism-related land, and ensure transparency in land ownership transfers.
BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia will move a bill for the protection of temples and retrieval of illegally occupied land in the Union Territory. Meanwhile, NC MLA Arjun Singh Raju will introduce a bill for better management and governance of Kashmiri Hindu shrines and religious places.
CPI(M) MLA Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami will propose a bill seeking regularisation of services for casual and other workers in various government departments. NC MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri will move a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, to increase reservation for the Open Merit category.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has given consent for all 33 private members’ bills to be introduced in the Assembly today. However, it remains to be seen how many will be taken up for discussion.