3.7k kanals of kashmiri pandit land retrieved

SRINAGAR: A total of 3,729 kanals of land belonging to Kashmiri Pandits, who migrated en masse from the Valley after the eruption of militancy in 1990, have been retrieved from the encroachers in the Valley so far.

According to the government, the land measuring 3,129 kanals and 4 marlas of land belonging to migrant Kashmiri Pandits has been retrieved across the valley and restored to the rightful owners. Of the total land retrieved, 844 kanals and 4 marlas of land were retrieved from encroachers since November 2024.

Of 844 kanals and 4 marlas of Pandit land retrieved in over two years, the highest 283 kanals were retrieved from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, followed by Baramulla with 225 kanals of land, Ganderbal with 146 kanals, Kulgam with 73 kanals, Pulwama with 63 kanals, Bandipora with 19 kanals, Anantnag with 15 kanals, Budgam with 8 kanals, Kupwara with 7 kanals and Srinagar with 3 kanals.

Kashmiri Pandits migrated en masse from the Valley after the eruption of militancy in 1990. Most of them live in Jammu, while some have settled outside J&K. According to official figures, about 60,000 families migrated from the valley.