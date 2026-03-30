Census 2027 to start with self enumeration on April 1, data to be used only for aggregation

NEW DELHI: The first phase of Census 2027 involving self-enumeration and house listing exercise will be launched in select states on April 1, said Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India (RG-CCI) Mirtunjay Kumar Narayan on Monday.

Self-enumeration will be launched first in National Capital territory (NCT) of Delhi--NDMC and cantonment areas--along with Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, Karnataka, Sikkim, Odisha, Lakhshadweep and Mizoram on April 1. After the enumeration is completed in 15 days, house to house visits will be conducted between April 16 and May 15.

In the rest of the country, the self-enumeration and house to house visits will be undertaken in a phased manner, with Manipur being the last state.

The enumeration process is expected to be completed on September 31.

Addressing a press conference here Narayan further emphasised that the individual data collected for the Census 2027 will be kept confidential under Section 15 of the Census Act, 1948 and the same cannot be accessed under the Right to Information or for any of the court cases.

Narayan said, “Census is a vast task to carry on. Census will be carried out in two phases and this time the data will be collected digitally. The procedure of the Census is carried out under the provisions of the Census Act 1948 and the Census Rules 1990. Under Section 15 of the Census Act, the individual data is kept confidential. The data cannot be accessed under the RTI or presented as evidence in court. Only aggregate numbers are used for tabulation.”

The Census 2027 is overall the 16th such exercise and the eighth after independence, he said, adding that the first phase of the Census will include questions related to the housing conditions, amenities available and assets possessed by households.

The Population Enumeration, which will be done in the second phase of the Census, will include the collection of data on demographic, socio-cultural and economic parameters along with migration and fertility characteristics of individuals, Narayan said.