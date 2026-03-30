Crimes against women on the rise, maximum by husbands and kin: MHA

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its annual report for 2024-25 has confirmed a steady rise in crimes against women in the country, with the data showing 3,71,503 incidents of crime in 2020, which rose to 4,28,278 in 2021 and 4,45,256 in 2022.

“The majority of cases under crimes against women were reported under ‘cruelty by husband or his relatives’ (31.4%) followed by ‘kidnapping and abduction of women’ (19.2%), ‘assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty’ (18.7%) and ‘rape’ (7.1%),” the report further observed.

The MHA, however, said the increasing trend is mostly because of higher reporting of such crimes due measures like making it mandatory of police to register FIRs, sensitisation of police personnel and increased awareness campaigns.