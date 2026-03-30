Daughter-in-law not legally obliged to provide financial support to parents-in-law, rules HC

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by an elderly couple seeking maintenance from their daughter-in-law saying that parents-in-law had no legal right to claim financial support from their daughter-in-law.

The court observed that under Section 125 of the erstwhile Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), as well as the corresponding provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, parents-in-law were not included among those entitled to get maintenance from the daughter-in-law.

The order was passed by a single judge bench of Justice Madan Pal Singh. The case arose from a criminal revision petition filed by Rakesh Kumar and his wife, both residents of Agra. The couple had sought maintenance from their daughter-in-law under Section 144 following the death of their son.

However, the family court had rejected their plea on August 21, 2025, prompting them to approach the High Court.