Dehradun Diary | Pushing for all-season tourism in Uttarakhand

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday outlined his vision to transform Uttarakhand into a premier ‘all-season tourism destination.’ Beyond just scenic beauty, the state is aggressively expanding infrastructure, enhancing road connectivity, and upgrading digital amenities to ensure year-round accessibility. The strategy hinges on empowering locals through rural tourism, homestays, and religious circuits, effectively turning tourism into a powerful engine for employment in remote areas. The results are already promising: winter tourism has seen an unprecedented surge, with over 1.5 lakh visitors braving the cold.

Priyanka Khantwal’s ticket to Tollywood

Priyanka Khantwal, a talented performer from Bandkhani, Pauri Garhwal, is making waves in the entertainment industry. A seasoned dancer and reality TV star known for her appearances on Jodi Season 11, Dance India Dance: Champion Double Dose, and Dance Plus 5, she has successfully transitioned to the silver screen. She is now making her debut in the Kannada film Wild Tiger Safari. The film’s bilingual track, Trendingg, has already garnered attention on social media. Daughter of a retired Indian Air Force officer, Priyanka’s journey from the mountains of Uttarakhand to the world of South Indian cinema serves as an inspiring example.