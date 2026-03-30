'Discriminatory, grave injustice': Opposition slams new bill related to IPS deputation in CAPF

"It is not correction, but destruction of CAPF officials. It is brought for institutional inequality, it is discriminatory and damaging for CAPF," he alleged.

Md Nadimul Haque (TMC) said the bill weakens institutions.

"Instead of strengthening institutions, this bill weakens the legislature, undermines the judiciary and limits the role of states," he said.

"The officers of CAPF wait for 15-18 years for a promotion. After a ten-year-long legal battle, when they got their rights for their identity and career progression, the doors for them towards a senior position are being shut again," he said, adding that it could impact internal security in the long run.

"This is not a reform but an effort to control; how the home ministry is trying to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court and how to capture the leadership of the forces by rewriting the law," Haque said.

Sanjay Yadav (RJD) highlighted stress-related issues among CAPF personnel, including suicides and voluntary retirements.

"Lack of promotion has demoralised them," he said.

Taking a dig at the prime minister, he added, "Celebrating one day on Diwali with them will not do them any good. We will have to make rules and regulations so that each day is Diwali for them."

Sandeep Pathak (AAP) questioned the intent behind the bill.

"CAPF veterans went to court, the government lost. When veterans spoke of contempt, they brought this bill," he said.

"The question is not whether the House has powers after the court's order. The question is - are you using your power in the correct form?" he said, adding that the bill suffers from a "design fault."

"Domain expertise is required. Why were CAPFs established? If the police or military could have done their work, they would not have been formed," he said.

Niranjan Bishi (BJD) raised concerns over operational clarity.

"There is jurisdictional confusion with state police. During joint operations, a lack of clarity in command structure may lead to operational problems," he said.

Manoj Jha (RJD) said CAPF personnel are "unsung heroes" but cannot aspire to the top positions in their own organisations.

"The highest position in an organisation, they cannot even aspire to reach there," he said, adding that there should have been wider consultation with stakeholders.

Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena UBT) said the bill seeks to bring multiple forces under one umbrella law but risks creating dissatisfaction.

"This is an attempt to capture the command of a force. It is not just against the officials but against the idea of justice."

Vivek Tankha (Congress) said he "cannot see the purpose of this bill" and stressed that court judgments must be respected.

Muzibulla Khan (BJD) questioned the rationale behind the legislation despite the apex court's order.

"What is the compulsion that, despite the court order, this bill is being brought?" he asked, adding that it seeks to nullify the judgment and is "not a correct step."

Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan (NC) said the contribution of CAPFs cannot be neglected.

Congress's Shaktisinh Gohil said that the bill was brought by the government in a hurry and it should be referred to the select committee for further deliberations.

He alleged that the proposed legislation will "break the morale" of the central armed police forces personnel.

Citing clause 3 of the bill, Gohil said it earmarks 50 per cent of posts at the level of inspector general to be filled on deputation from the Indian Police Service officers in the CAPFs.

It also provides for appointment of a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts to be filled from "outside" in the rank of additional director general and all posts in the ranks of special director general and director general to be filled by deputation only, he said.

"If those who deserve promotion are denied it, then there will be frustration and disappointment," said the Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Gohil also asked the government to have a dialogue with the CAPF officers on it.