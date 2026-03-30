India will have 3,000 aircraft by 2036, will require right workforce: Aviation Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the country will have 3,000 aircraft in its possession by 2036 and they require a workforce comprising 10,000-12,000 pilots.

Speaking at Rail Bhavan after an MoU was inked between the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Gujarat run by the Ministry of Railways, Naidu said the demand from the Indian aviation industry is surprisingly huge.

“A total of 1,700 aircraft are on the horizon which is two times the number of the aircraft we have in our fleet today. When they get delivered, we will have 3,000 aircraft in our air space by 2036. By then, we have to ensure that all these aircraft are supported by the right workforce also.”

The requirement of pilots for the next ten years will be between 10,000 and 12,000. “On an average, through our Flying Training Organisations we are able to generate between 1500 and 1600 pilots per year” he elaborated.