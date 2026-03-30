Indian national killed in Iranian strikes in Kuwait

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said a service building at one of its power and water distillation plants was damaged during the attack, according to the state-run KUNA news agency.

Officials described it as a "brutal attack". The plant where the attack occurred wasn't identified.

Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the strike resulted in the death of a worker of Indian nationality, Gulf News reported.

Technical and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site to contain the situation and manage the aftermath in line with the ministry's approved emergency plan, she added.

Hayat said specialised teams are working to secure the damaged facilities while coordinating closely with security authorities and other relevant agencies.

The ministry said that operational efficiency across the electricity and water network in the country remains intact.

Recently, an Indian national was among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country's air defence system fell on a street.

Iran's retaliation after the joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran on February 28 has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.