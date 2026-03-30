Insider track | Extension buzz on NCLAT members

There is growing talk about extending the tenure of two senior technical members of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal. Both have long backgrounds in administration and finance and joined the tribunal in 2022 on fixed terms. As their terms near an end, formal proposals are being considered to keep them on. If sources are to be believed, formal proposals have been moved for extending the service tenures of Barun Mitra, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Manipur cadre, who had earlier served as the Union Law Secretary and Naresh Salecha, a 1984-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS) officer, who had last served in the government as one of the members of the Railway Board.
Nitish camp eyes Delhi shift
Soon after Nitish Kumar signalled his move to the Rajya Sabha, several trusted bureaucrats began seeking central deputation. Key names include Secretary in CMO Anupam Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Education B Rajender, OSD to CM Gopal Singh, and S&T Secretary Pratima S Verma. Their proposals had been pending for over a year, but the state government’s recent approval and issuance of NOCs have accelerated the process. The shift suggests an administrative realignment in anticipation of a political transition.
Different paths to power
Bihar and West Bengal show two very different situations for the BJP when it comes to gaining power. In Bihar, after Nitish Kumar decided to stepdown, the BJP is close to having its own chief minister for the first time. In West Bengal, the party is still trying to win power by defeating Mamata Banerjee. The party leadership understands this challenge. In Bihar, the CM will be chosen by party legislators. But in West Bengal, the BJP must win elections and get support from the public to come to power. In both cases, the goal is to make the BJP the main force in power.
Guwahati visit & autonomy concern
The abrupt removal of NSDC International CEO Alok Kumar and a senior official following Secretary, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Debashree Mukherjee’s visit to Guwahati has not gone down well. While low enrolment at the newly launched Skill India International Centre is cited as the trigger, insiders say initial ramp-up challenges typical of new centres were overlooked. NSDC International, a subsidiary of NSDC, functions under a public-private partnership model meant to ensure autonomy. However, perceived bureaucratic overreach has dented the organisation’s credibility and morale. Many believe it is being run at the whims of officials. The episode has left employees uneasy, raising wider concerns about decision-making and the delicate balance between oversight and independence in PPP institutions.
Training initiative triggers anxiety
A new training programme for technical and senior staff has received mixed feedback, even though its curriculum is progressive. The programme covers topics like understanding self, emotional intelligence, negotiation and conflict resolution, communication skills, and managing stress and anxiety. However, a clause that allows for compulsory nomination if not enough people volunteer has caused concern. What was meant to be an optional development opportunity now seems like it could become mandatory. This has made some officials uncomfortable, creating the same stress the programme is supposed to help with.