Insider track | Extension buzz on NCLAT members

Different paths to power

Bihar and West Bengal show two very different situations for the BJP when it comes to gaining power. In Bihar, after Nitish Kumar decided to stepdown, the BJP is close to having its own chief minister for the first time. In West Bengal, the party is still trying to win power by defeating Mamata Banerjee. The party leadership understands this challenge. In Bihar, the CM will be chosen by party legislators. But in West Bengal, the BJP must win elections and get support from the public to come to power. In both cases, the goal is to make the BJP the main force in power.