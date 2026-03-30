J&K Assembly rejects BJP MLA’s bill on temple protection, land retrieval

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday rejected the Private Member’s bill of opposition BJP MLA for protection and restoration of temples and retrieval of illegally occupied mandir land during militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia moved the Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly, which is in session in Jammu.

He argued that Kashmir has long been a centre of Sanatan legacy, claiming that several temples in Kashmir date back to before the 8th century based on archaeological evidence.

According to the BJP MLA, there were 50,000 registered and unregistered temples across J&K before the onset of militancy.

“After militancy, Kashmiri Pandits migrated enmasse and the situation was such that pujari of the mandirs too left the valley and mandirs were left without pujaris. 700 temples were damaged and destroyed during the militancy period, with many properties subsequently encroached upon. 96 FIRs related to such incidents remain registered at various police stations,” he said.

When Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary rose to reply on behalf of the government, the BJP MLA objected saying the CM Omar Abdullah, who was present in the house, should respond as he had opposed the Bill.

However, after intervention of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the BJP MLA allowed DyCM to reply.

The DyCM emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding all religious institutions, irrespective of faith. He invoked the legacy of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who he said has always stood for all religions and visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. “Wherever he went, people of every faith felt he belonged to them.”