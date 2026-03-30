J&K Assembly rejects BJP MLA’s bill on temple protection, land retrieval

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday rejected the Private Member’s bill of opposition BJP MLA for protection and restoration of temples and retrieval of illegally occupied mandir land during militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia moved the Private Member’s Bill in the Assembly, which is in session in Jammu.
He argued that Kashmir has long been a centre of Sanatan legacy, claiming that several temples in Kashmir date back to before the 8th century based on archaeological evidence.
According to the BJP MLA, there were 50,000 registered and unregistered temples across J&K before the onset of militancy.
“After militancy, Kashmiri Pandits migrated enmasse and the situation was such that pujari of the mandirs too left the valley and mandirs were left without pujaris. 700 temples were damaged and destroyed during the militancy period, with many properties subsequently encroached upon. 96 FIRs related to such incidents remain registered at various police stations,” he said.
When Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary rose to reply on behalf of the government, the BJP MLA objected saying the CM Omar Abdullah, who was present in the house, should respond as he had opposed the Bill.
However, after intervention of Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the BJP MLA allowed DyCM to reply.
The DyCM emphasised the government’s commitment to safeguarding all religious institutions, irrespective of faith. He invoked the legacy of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who he said has always stood for all religions and visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. “Wherever he went, people of every faith felt he belonged to them.”
The DyCM said whenever NC was in power, all religious institutions whether it be mandirs, gurudwaras, masjids and churches have been protected and the government also brought laws for it.
“No religion or community has the right to encroach upon any sacred place of another, and no government has ever permitted such actions. This is the true essence and beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. Therefore, I do not believe there is a need for this Bill,” Choudhary said.
He said the government remains committed not just to protecting temples, but all religious places. “If any encroachment has occurred, strict action will be taken.”
The DyCM said J&K already have institutional mechanisms in place like the Waqf Board for Muslims, the Gurdwara Prabandhak Board for Sikhs, and the Dharmarth Trust for Hindu religious institutions. “There are sufficient legal frameworks available,” he said.
After the debate, Mankotia refused to withdraw the bill, prompting Speaker Rather to put it to a voice vote. The House subsequently rejected the proposal.
After rejection of his bill, Mankotia criticised Kashmir-based parties and leaders and accused them of “double standards”.
“They advocate for the return of Kashmiri Pandits while opposing measures for temple protection,” he said.
The BJP MLA said the division bench of J&K High Court has formed a committee headed by Chief Secretary and directed that all mandirs encroached should be restored but progress has been slow.
“If the mandirs are restored, it will send a positive message about Kashmir and Kashmiris,” Mankotia added.