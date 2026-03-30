Land acquisition begins for long-awaited railway line relocation in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve

RANCHI: Railways is all set to relocate 11-km stretch of the railway track, which goes through the middle of the core area of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) as the process of land acquisition has already been started.

According to PTR officials, a survey has already been completed by a joint team of PTR and Railway officials. Following the survey, the land acquisition process has been initiated, with the district administration also playing an active role, they said.

Notably, in 2021, the Rail Vikas Nigam sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Palamu Tiger Reserve regarding the laying of a third railway line.

The Palamu Tiger Reserve raised objections to the laying of this third line and requested that the railway alignment be diverted, following which, the matter was referred to the State Wildlife Board, which is chaired by the Chief Minister.

Subsequently, in 2023, the case reached the National Wildlife Board; the Board withheld approval for the laying of the third line and instead directed that the two existing lines be diverted.

The railway line situated between the Chhipadohar and Hehegara stations—both located within Latehar district—is set to be diverted, as it currently passes through the core area of the Palamu Tiger Reserve.

The distance covered by the existing railway alignment is approximately 11 kilometers. Following the diversion from Chhipadohar, the railway line will proceed through Ked village before reaching Hehegara. As a result of this diversion, the total distance will increase from 11 kilometers to approximately 14 kilometers.

The diverted railway line will run along the periphery of the Palamu Tiger Reserve, with only a stretch of a few hundred meters remaining within the reserve's boundaries.