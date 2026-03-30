Massive GST evasion racket busted in Punjab; losses may hit Rs 500 crore

CHANDIGARH: A turnover evasion racket worth Rs 200 crore has been unearthed among dhabas, eateries, restaurants, and fast-food outlets in Punjab. Authorities estimate that the evasion could rise to nearly Rs 500 crore, as hundreds of establishments have reportedly used specific features of billing software such as PetPooja, along with other applications, to suppress sales records by deleting cash bills and thereby evade Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema revealed the large-scale racket in the state’s hospitality sector, highlighting deep-rooted and systemic under-reporting of turnover.

With 882 establishments already under scrutiny and Rs 2.02 crore recovered so far, Cheema stated that the investigation is rapidly expanding. He noted that the total evasion could surge to around Rs 500 crore as more data is analysed. Major urban centres such as Mohali, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana have emerged as key hubs of suppression, particularly in sectors driven by high cash and hybrid payment systems.

Backed by advanced data analytics, inputs from the Tax Intelligence Unit (TIU) and the State Investigation and Preventive Unit (SIPU), and the success of the ‘Bill Liyao, Inam Pao’ scheme, the state government has intensified enforcement efforts.

Cheema said, “Through a comprehensive, state-wide, data-driven enforcement exercise covering hotels, dhabas, eateries, bakeries, sweet shops, restaurants, catering services, and similar establishments, we have identified a total of 882 establishments for FY 2025–26.”

He added, “With further analysis and the inclusion of data from the financial years 2023–24 and 2024–25, the total magnitude of evasion is likely to reach approximately Rs 500 crore.”

Detailing the findings, Cheema stated, “In the preliminary inquiry conducted so far, 239 cases have been examined, resulting in the detection of turnover suppression of approximately Rs 50 crore. This involves a tax liability of Rs 2.54 crore at a 5 percent rate, of which Rs 2.02 crore has already been recovered. Further recovery proceedings are ongoing.”

Highlighting the scale of discrepancies, he said, “We discovered turnover suppression exceeding Rs 2 crore in 3 taxpayers, above Rs 1 crore in 6 taxpayers, above Rs 50 lakh in 18 taxpayers, above Rs 25 lakh in 26 taxpayers, and above Rs 5 lakh in 91 taxpayers.”