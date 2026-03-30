Opposition stages walkout in RS over BJP MP's remarks on misuse of OBC reservation

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a walkout by several opposition parties over BJP member K Laxman's remarks that OBC reservation is being misused in the name of religion.

Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda criticised the walkout, saying the Congress leadership and the opposition's INDIA alliance are neither interested in debates nor have any respect for democratic values or the Constitution.

During Zero Hour, Laxman raised the issue of OBC reservation, and said their quota is being misused in the name of religion.

He said some states are extending reservations to Muslims and requested the government to order a comprehensive review of such religion-based reservations.

While he was speaking, certain opposition members raised objections to Laxman's remarks.

Later, almost the entire opposition staged a walkout from the House.

Nadda said the opposition parties are disrespectful to the Constitution and do not respect the parliamentary procedures.

He further said opposition parties consider Muslims as a vote bank, while accusing them of engaging in appeasement politics.